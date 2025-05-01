In a single-step income statement, which of the following is true regarding gross profit?
A
Gross profit is calculated and shown before operating expenses.
B
Gross profit does not appear as a separate line item.
C
Gross profit is combined with other income to determine net income.
D
Gross profit is reported after deducting non-operating expenses.
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: In this format, all revenues are grouped together, and all expenses are grouped together. The focus is on calculating net income directly without showing intermediate subtotals like gross profit.
Recognize that gross profit is typically calculated as 'Revenue - Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)' in a multi-step income statement. However, in a single-step income statement, this calculation is not explicitly shown.
Note that in a single-step income statement, gross profit does not appear as a separate line item. Instead, all revenues and gains are combined into one section, and all expenses and losses are combined into another section.
Understand that operating expenses, non-operating expenses, and other income are not separated into distinct categories in a single-step income statement. The focus is on simplicity and directly arriving at net income.
Conclude that gross profit is not calculated or reported separately in a single-step income statement, as the format prioritizes simplicity over detailed breakdowns of financial performance.
