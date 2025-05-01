Which of the following best describes the format of a single-step income statement for Armani Company for the year ended December 31?
A
All revenues are listed together, all expenses are listed together, and net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
B
Revenues are classified by operating and non-operating activities, and expenses are grouped by function.
C
Income from operations is calculated first, followed by other revenues and expenses, and then net income.
D
Operating revenues and expenses are separated from non-operating items, and gross profit is shown before operating expenses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format where all revenues are grouped together, all expenses are grouped together, and net income is calculated as the difference between total revenues and total expenses.
Compare the single-step income statement format to other formats: Unlike multi-step income statements, the single-step format does not separate operating and non-operating activities or show gross profit before operating expenses.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Identify which option aligns with the single-step income statement format by focusing on the grouping of revenues and expenses and the calculation of net income.
Eliminate options that describe multi-step income statement formats: For example, options mentioning classifications like operating and non-operating activities or gross profit are indicative of multi-step formats, not single-step.
Select the correct description: The correct answer should describe the single-step format as grouping all revenues together, all expenses together, and calculating net income as total revenues minus total expenses.
