If a loan is not repaid, a lender may claim which of the following as the promised item of value?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
C
Collateral
D
Notes Payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of collateral: Collateral is an asset or item of value that a borrower offers to a lender as security for a loan. If the borrower fails to repay the loan, the lender has the right to seize the collateral to recover the loan amount.
Review the options provided: Accounts Receivable, Allowance for Doubtful Accounts, Collateral, and Notes Payable. Determine which of these represents an item of value that can be claimed by the lender in case of non-repayment.
Eliminate incorrect options: Accounts Receivable refers to money owed to a company by its customers, not an item pledged for a loan. Allowance for Doubtful Accounts is an accounting estimate for uncollectible receivables, not a tangible asset. Notes Payable represents a liability, not an item of value pledged as security.
Identify the correct option: Collateral is the promised item of value that a lender may claim if a loan is not repaid. It is specifically pledged by the borrower to secure the loan.
Conclude the reasoning: Collateral is the correct answer because it directly aligns with the definition of an item of value pledged to secure a loan and recoverable by the lender in case of default.
