Which type of receivable typically earns interest over time but has a limited number of transfers and withdrawals allowed?
A
Nontrade Receivable
B
Trade Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Notes Receivable': Notes Receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount of money at a future date, often with interest accruing over time. They are typically associated with loans or credit agreements.
Compare 'Notes Receivable' with other types of receivables: Unlike Accounts Receivable or Trade Receivable, which are usually informal and tied to regular business transactions, Notes Receivable are formal and often involve interest payments.
Identify the characteristics of 'Notes Receivable': Notes Receivable typically have a limited number of transfers and withdrawals allowed, as they are governed by the terms of the written agreement. This distinguishes them from other receivables that may not have such restrictions.
Recognize the earning of interest: Notes Receivable earn interest over time, which is a key feature that sets them apart from other receivables like Accounts Receivable or Trade Receivable, which generally do not accrue interest.
Conclude why 'Notes Receivable' is the correct answer: Based on the characteristics of earning interest and having limited transfers/withdrawals, 'Notes Receivable' fits the description provided in the problem.
