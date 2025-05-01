Which of the following best describes how Net Sales is calculated?
A
Net Sales = Gross Sales - Operating Expenses
B
Net Sales = Gross Sales + Cost of Goods Sold
C
Net Sales = Gross Sales + Sales Returns and Allowances
D
Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Net Sales: Net Sales represent the revenue a company earns from its sales activities after accounting for deductions such as sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
Identify the components of Gross Sales: Gross Sales refer to the total sales revenue generated before any deductions are applied.
Recognize the deductions applied to Gross Sales: Sales Returns and Allowances are reductions in revenue due to returned goods or price adjustments, and Sales Discounts are reductions offered to customers for early payment or other incentives.
Formulate the equation for Net Sales: Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts. This equation accounts for all necessary deductions to arrive at the actual revenue earned.
Apply the formula to calculate Net Sales: Subtract the total of Sales Returns and Allowances and Sales Discounts from Gross Sales to determine the Net Sales value.
