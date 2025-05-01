Which of the following are reported in the statement of changes in stockholders' equity?
A
Dividends declared and paid
B
Inventory purchases
C
Cash flows from operating activities
D
Total revenues for the period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the statement of changes in stockholders' equity: This financial statement tracks changes in equity accounts over a period, including contributions from owners, distributions to owners, and the company's retained earnings.
Identify the components typically reported in the statement of changes in stockholders' equity: These include dividends declared and paid, issuance or repurchase of stock, net income or loss, and adjustments for other comprehensive income.
Analyze each option provided: Dividends declared and paid directly affect retained earnings and are reported in the statement of changes in stockholders' equity. Inventory purchases, cash flows from operating activities, and total revenues for the period are not part of this statement; they are reported in other financial statements such as the income statement or cash flow statement.
Relate dividends to retained earnings: Dividends reduce retained earnings, which is a key component of stockholders' equity. This is why they are included in the statement of changes in stockholders' equity.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Dividends declared and paid' because it directly impacts stockholders' equity, while the other options are unrelated to this specific financial statement.
