Which of the following best describes the balance sheet?
A
A financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
B
A statement that summarizes the cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
C
A report that details the changes in shareholders' equity during an accounting period.
D
A financial statement that shows a company's revenues and expenses over a period of time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the balance sheet. The balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It reports the company's assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 2: Differentiate the balance sheet from other financial statements. For example, the income statement shows revenues and expenses over a period of time, while the cash flow statement summarizes cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
Step 3: Recognize the structure of the balance sheet. It is divided into three main sections: assets (resources owned by the company), liabilities (obligations owed by the company), and equity (the residual interest in the assets after deducting liabilities).
Step 4: Identify the correct description from the options provided. The balance sheet specifically reports assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time, which matches the first option.
Step 5: Confirm the answer by eliminating other options. The other descriptions refer to different financial statements, such as the cash flow statement, statement of shareholders' equity, and income statement, which are not the balance sheet.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian