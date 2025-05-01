Given the following U.S. economic data for 2018:- Consumption: \$13 trillion- Investment: \$3 trillion- Government Spending: \$4 trillion- Net Exports: -\$0.5 trillionWhat was the total spending (Gross Domestic Product, GDP) for 2018?
A
$17.5$ trillion
B
$20.5$ trillion
C
$21.0$ trillion
D
$19.5$ trillion
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for calculating GDP using the expenditure approach. The formula is: GDP = Consumption + Investment + Government Spending + Net Exports.
Step 2: Identify the values provided in the problem: Consumption = $13 trillion, Investment = $3 trillion, Government Spending = $4 trillion, and Net Exports = -$0.5 trillion.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the GDP formula. This will look like: GDP = 13 + 3 + 4 + (-0.5).
Step 4: Perform the addition and subtraction operations step by step. First, add Consumption, Investment, and Government Spending, then subtract the Net Exports value.
Step 5: Compare the calculated GDP value to the provided answer choices to determine which one matches the result.
