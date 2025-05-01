Which of the following questions is NOT addressed by the statement of cash flows?
A
What were the major sources and uses of cash during the period?
B
What is the company's net income for the period?
C
How much cash was used for investing activities during the period?
D
How much cash was generated from operating activities during the period?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the statement of cash flows. The statement of cash flows provides information about the cash inflows and outflows of a company during a specific period, categorized into operating, investing, and financing activities.
Step 2: Analyze the questions provided in the problem. Identify which questions are directly related to the cash flow categories (operating, investing, and financing activities).
Step 3: Recognize that the statement of cash flows does not address net income. Net income is reported on the income statement, not the statement of cash flows. The statement of cash flows focuses on cash transactions rather than accrual-based accounting measures like net income.
Step 4: Compare the remaining questions to the purpose of the statement of cash flows. Questions about major sources and uses of cash, cash used for investing activities, and cash generated from operating activities are all directly addressed by the statement of cash flows.
Step 5: Conclude that the question 'What is the company's net income for the period?' is NOT addressed by the statement of cash flows, as it pertains to the income statement rather than cash flow information.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian