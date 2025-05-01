Which of the following is the most effective way to maintain a balance between high-risk and low-risk investments in a portfolio?
A
Diversify your investments across different asset classes based on your risk tolerance.
B
Change your investment strategy frequently based on short-term market trends.
C
Allocate all funds to low-risk investments to avoid any losses.
D
Invest only in high-risk assets to maximize potential returns.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of portfolio diversification: Diversification involves spreading investments across various asset classes (e.g., stocks, bonds, real estate) to reduce risk and achieve a balanced portfolio.
Evaluate the risk tolerance: Assess your financial goals, investment horizon, and ability to handle potential losses to determine the appropriate mix of high-risk and low-risk investments.
Avoid frequent changes based on short-term market trends: Constantly altering your strategy can lead to higher transaction costs and may not align with long-term financial goals.
Recognize the drawbacks of extreme strategies: Allocating all funds to low-risk investments may limit growth potential, while investing only in high-risk assets increases the chance of significant losses.
Implement a diversified investment strategy: Based on your risk tolerance, allocate funds across different asset classes to balance potential returns and risks effectively.
