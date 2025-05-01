In the context of social responsibility accounting, social responsibility should extend beyond the shareholders to include:
A
government regulators exclusively
B
the board of directors only
C
only the company's creditors
D
employees, customers, and the community
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social responsibility accounting: Social responsibility accounting involves measuring and reporting the social and environmental effects of a company's economic actions to various stakeholders.
Recognize the broader scope of stakeholders: Social responsibility extends beyond just shareholders to include other groups such as employees, customers, and the community, as these groups are directly or indirectly impacted by the company's operations.
Eliminate incorrect options: Government regulators exclusively, the board of directors only, and only the company's creditors are too narrow in scope and do not encompass all relevant stakeholders.
Identify the correct stakeholders: Employees, customers, and the community are key groups that are affected by the company's actions and should be considered in social responsibility accounting.
Conclude that social responsibility accounting emphasizes accountability to a wide range of stakeholders, reflecting the company's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.
