In terms of scheduling advertising, buyer turnover refers to:
A
The frequency with which existing customers make repeat purchases.
B
The amount of time it takes for an advertising campaign to generate sales.
C
The total number of buyers who leave the market in a given period.
D
The rate at which new buyers enter the market and the opportunity to reach them with advertising.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of buyer turnover in the context of advertising. Buyer turnover refers to the rate at which new buyers enter the market, creating opportunities for advertisers to reach them.
Analyze the options provided in the problem. Eliminate choices that do not align with the definition of buyer turnover. For example, 'The frequency with which existing customers make repeat purchases' refers to customer retention, not buyer turnover.
Consider the option 'The amount of time it takes for an advertising campaign to generate sales.' This describes the effectiveness or timing of an advertising campaign, not buyer turnover.
Evaluate the option 'The total number of buyers who leave the market in a given period.' This refers to market attrition or customer churn, which is different from buyer turnover.
Select the correct answer: 'The rate at which new buyers enter the market and the opportunity to reach them with advertising,' as this aligns with the definition of buyer turnover in advertising scheduling.
