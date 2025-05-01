Financial intermediaries exist because small investors cannot efficiently:
A
diversify their investments and monitor borrowers on their own
B
record transactions using double-entry bookkeeping
C
prepare their own financial statements
D
calculate depreciation using the straight-line method
Understand the role of financial intermediaries: Financial intermediaries, such as banks, mutual funds, and insurance companies, exist to bridge the gap between small investors and borrowers. They provide services that individual investors may find difficult to perform efficiently on their own.
Analyze the concept of diversification: Diversification involves spreading investments across various assets to reduce risk. Small investors may lack the resources or expertise to diversify their investments effectively, which is why financial intermediaries play a crucial role in pooling funds and managing diversified portfolios.
Consider monitoring borrowers: Monitoring borrowers requires expertise, time, and resources to assess creditworthiness and ensure repayment. Financial intermediaries specialize in this function, making it easier for small investors to indirectly invest in loans or bonds without having to monitor borrowers themselves.
Evaluate the other options: Double-entry bookkeeping, preparing financial statements, and calculating depreciation using the straight-line method are accounting tasks that individuals can learn and perform independently. These tasks are not the primary reason for the existence of financial intermediaries.
Conclude the correct answer: The primary reason financial intermediaries exist is to help small investors efficiently diversify their investments and monitor borrowers, which are tasks that are challenging for individuals to perform on their own.
