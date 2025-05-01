Which of the following best describes the primary focus of managerial accounting compared to financial accounting?
A
Managerial accounting is primarily concerned with preparing tax returns for the company.
B
Managerial accounting provides information for internal decision-making, while financial accounting focuses on external reporting.
C
Managerial accounting is only used by government agencies for regulatory purposes.
D
Managerial accounting follows strict Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for external users.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between managerial accounting and financial accounting. Managerial accounting focuses on providing information to internal users, such as managers, to aid in decision-making, while financial accounting is concerned with preparing reports for external users, such as investors and creditors.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem. The first option, 'Managerial accounting is primarily concerned with preparing tax returns for the company,' is incorrect because tax preparation is not the primary focus of managerial accounting.
Analyze the second option, 'Managerial accounting provides information for internal decision-making, while financial accounting focuses on external reporting.' This aligns with the definition of managerial accounting and financial accounting, making it the correct answer.
Review the third option, 'Managerial accounting is only used by government agencies for regulatory purposes.' This is incorrect because managerial accounting is used by all types of organizations, not just government agencies.
Consider the fourth option, 'Managerial accounting follows strict Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for external users.' This is incorrect because managerial accounting does not follow GAAP and is tailored to internal needs rather than external reporting.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian