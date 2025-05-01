In the context of journal entries, the debit is the amount you record on the left side of an account. What is the credit?
A
The total of all debits in a period
B
The amount recorded on the right side of an account
C
The sum of assets and liabilities
D
The amount recorded on the left side of an account
1
Understand the concept of journal entries: In accounting, journal entries are used to record transactions in the books of accounts. Each transaction affects at least two accounts and follows the double-entry accounting system.
Learn the distinction between debit and credit: Debit refers to the amount recorded on the left side of an account, while credit refers to the amount recorded on the right side of an account.
Recognize the relationship between debits and credits: For every transaction, the total debits must equal the total credits to maintain the balance in the accounting equation.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the options provided, the correct definition of credit is 'The amount recorded on the right side of an account.'
Apply this understanding to journal entries: When recording transactions, ensure that debits and credits are properly assigned to the respective accounts to reflect the financial activity accurately.
