The journal entry to retire old equipment that is not fully depreciated includes a:
A
Credit to Equipment and a credit to Gain on Disposal
B
Debit to Equipment and a credit to Accumulated Depreciation
C
Debit to Accumulated Depreciation and a debit to Loss on Disposal
D
Credit to Cash and a debit to Equipment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the scenario: Retiring old equipment that is not fully depreciated means the equipment is being removed from the books before its full value has been allocated as depreciation expense. This requires adjusting the accounts to reflect the disposal and any associated loss or gain.
Step 1: Identify the accounts involved. The accounts typically include Equipment (asset account), Accumulated Depreciation (contra-asset account), Cash (if any proceeds are received), and Loss on Disposal (expense account).
Step 2: Determine the book value of the equipment. The book value is calculated as the original cost of the equipment minus the accumulated depreciation. This helps assess whether there is a loss or gain on disposal.
Step 3: Record the journal entry. Debit Accumulated Depreciation to remove the depreciation associated with the equipment. Debit Loss on Disposal if the equipment is retired at a loss (i.e., no proceeds or proceeds less than the book value). Credit Equipment to remove the asset from the books. If cash is received, credit Cash for the amount received.
Step 4: Verify the journal entry balances. Ensure that the total debits equal the total credits in the journal entry to maintain the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity).
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian