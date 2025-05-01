Business is about ___________ managing business functions.
A
passively
B
effectively
C
occasionally
D
randomly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The question is asking about how businesses manage their functions, which relates to the concept of effective management in Financial Accounting and business operations.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. The options are 'passively,' 'effectively,' 'occasionally,' and 'randomly.' Consider the meaning of each term in the context of business management.
Step 3: Recall the principles of business management. Effective management involves planning, organizing, directing, and controlling resources to achieve organizational goals efficiently and effectively.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. 'Passively,' 'occasionally,' and 'randomly' do not align with the principles of effective business management, as they imply a lack of consistent and purposeful action.
Step 5: Select the correct answer based on the analysis. The term 'effectively' best describes how businesses should manage their functions to ensure success and sustainability.
