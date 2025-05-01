Which of the following is an advantage of a hybrid form of business ownership, such as an LLC or LLP?
A
Limited liability protection for owners
B
Mandatory dissolution upon the death of any owner
C
Unlimited personal liability for business debts
D
Double taxation of profits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of hybrid forms of business ownership, such as LLC (Limited Liability Company) and LLP (Limited Liability Partnership). These structures combine features of corporations and partnerships to provide benefits like limited liability and operational flexibility.
Step 2: Analyze the key advantage of limited liability protection. In an LLC or LLP, owners are generally not personally liable for the business's debts or legal obligations beyond their investment in the company. This is a significant benefit compared to sole proprietorships or general partnerships.
Step 3: Evaluate the other options provided in the question. For example, mandatory dissolution upon the death of an owner is not a characteristic of LLCs or LLPs, as these entities often have provisions for continuity.
Step 4: Consider the concept of unlimited personal liability for business debts. This applies to sole proprietorships and general partnerships, not LLCs or LLPs, which protect owners from such liabilities.
Step 5: Examine the concept of double taxation of profits. This is a feature of corporations, where profits are taxed at the corporate level and again at the individual level when distributed as dividends. LLCs and LLPs typically avoid double taxation by allowing profits to pass through to owners' personal tax returns.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian