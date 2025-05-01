Holden owns a restaurant by himself and is personally liable for all the business's debts. Which type of business organization does Holden most likely have?
A
Partnership
B
Limited liability company (LLC)
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Corporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristics of each type of business organization mentioned in the problem: Partnership, Limited Liability Company (LLC), Sole Proprietorship, and Corporation.
Recognize that a Sole Proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual, where the owner is personally liable for all debts and obligations of the business.
Identify that in a Partnership, there are typically two or more owners who share profits, losses, and liabilities, which does not match the scenario described in the problem.
Understand that a Limited Liability Company (LLC) provides limited liability protection to its owners, meaning they are not personally liable for the business's debts, which is not the case here.
Note that a Corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners, providing limited liability protection, which also does not align with the scenario. Therefore, the correct type of business organization is Sole Proprietorship.
