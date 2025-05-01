How will accounts payable be reported on the financial statements?
A
As a revenue on the income statement
B
As an asset on the balance sheet
C
As an expense on the income statement
D
As a current liability on the balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of accounts payable: Accounts payable represents amounts owed by a company to suppliers or creditors for goods or services received but not yet paid for. It is a liability because it reflects an obligation to pay in the future.
Identify the classification of accounts payable: Since accounts payable is expected to be settled within a short period (usually within one year), it is classified as a current liability on the balance sheet.
Review the financial statement structure: The balance sheet is divided into three main sections: assets, liabilities, and equity. Current liabilities, including accounts payable, are listed under the liabilities section.
Compare accounts payable to other financial statement items: Accounts payable is not revenue (which is reported on the income statement), nor is it an asset (which represents resources owned by the company). It is also not an expense, as expenses represent costs incurred during operations and are reported on the income statement.
Conclude the reporting location: Based on its nature and classification, accounts payable is reported as a current liability on the balance sheet, reflecting the company's obligation to pay within the short term.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian