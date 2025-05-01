A firm's ________ reports the profit or loss for the firm over a specified time period.
A
statement of cash flows
B
statement of retained earnings
C
income statement
D
balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The statement of cash flows shows the inflows and outflows of cash during a period, the statement of retained earnings tracks changes in retained earnings, the balance sheet provides a snapshot of the firm's financial position at a specific point in time, and the income statement reports the profit or loss over a specified time period.
Focus on the income statement: The income statement is specifically designed to summarize revenues, expenses, and resulting net income or loss for a firm during a given period.
Recognize the key components of the income statement: These include revenues (sales or income generated), expenses (costs incurred), and net income or loss (the difference between revenues and expenses).
Understand the time frame: The income statement covers a specific period, such as a month, quarter, or year, making it distinct from the balance sheet, which reflects a single point in time.
Conclude that the income statement is the correct answer because it directly addresses the firm's profit or loss over a specified time period, unlike the other financial statements listed.
