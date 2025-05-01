Which type of companies will always have operating expenses reported on their income statement?
A
Only manufacturing companies
B
Only service companies
C
Only merchandising companies
D
All companies, regardless of industry
1
Understand the concept of operating expenses: Operating expenses are costs incurred during the normal course of business operations, such as rent, utilities, salaries, and marketing expenses. These are reported on the income statement.
Recognize that operating expenses are not industry-specific: All companies, regardless of whether they are manufacturing, service, or merchandising companies, incur operating expenses as part of their business activities.
Review the structure of an income statement: The income statement includes revenues, cost of goods sold (if applicable), operating expenses, and other expenses to calculate net income. Operating expenses are a standard component of this financial statement.
Consider examples of operating expenses across industries: Manufacturing companies may report factory overhead and administrative costs, service companies may report salaries and office expenses, and merchandising companies may report store rent and advertising costs.
Conclude that operating expenses are universal: Since all companies engage in activities that require resources and incur costs, operating expenses will always be reported on their income statements, regardless of the industry.
