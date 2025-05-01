The year-end balance of the owner's capital account appears on which of the following financial statements?
A
The Bank Reconciliation Statement
B
The Statement of Cash Flows
C
The Balance Sheet
D
The Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the owner's capital account: It represents the owner's equity in the business, which is the residual interest in the assets of the entity after deducting liabilities.
Review the components of the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. Owner's capital is part of the equity section.
Clarify why the owner's capital account does not appear on other financial statements: The Bank Reconciliation Statement is used to reconcile the company's bank account balance with its accounting records, and the Statement of Cash Flows shows cash inflows and outflows during a period. Neither of these statements includes equity accounts. The Income Statement reports revenues and expenses, not equity balances.
Identify the correct placement: The owner's capital account appears in the equity section of the Balance Sheet, as it reflects the owner's investment and retained earnings in the business.
Conclude the reasoning: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of the company's financial position, including the owner's capital account, which is essential for understanding the equity structure of the business.
