Which of the following is a disadvantage of using indirect distribution channels in accounting?
A
Reduced control over the delivery of goods and services
B
Direct communication with end customers
C
Lower costs due to elimination of intermediaries
D
Faster response to customer feedback
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of indirect distribution channels: Indirect distribution channels involve intermediaries such as wholesalers, retailers, or agents who help deliver goods and services from the producer to the end customer.
Analyze the disadvantages of indirect distribution channels: One key disadvantage is reduced control over the delivery process, as intermediaries handle the logistics and customer interactions, which can lead to inconsistencies or delays.
Evaluate the options provided: Compare each option to the characteristics of indirect distribution channels. For example, 'Reduced control over the delivery of goods and services' aligns with the disadvantage mentioned above.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Options like 'Direct communication with end customers,' 'Lower costs due to elimination of intermediaries,' and 'Faster response to customer feedback' are advantages of direct distribution channels, not disadvantages of indirect ones.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Reduced control over the delivery of goods and services,' as it directly reflects the disadvantage of using indirect distribution channels.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian