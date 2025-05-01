Kenya used a debit card to buy a pair of jeans. Which statement is true about her method of payment?
A
The transaction created a liability that must be repaid with interest.
B
She will receive a monthly bill to pay for the jeans later.
C
The payment was deducted directly from her bank account at the time of purchase.
D
The purchase increased her available credit limit.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a debit card: A debit card is linked directly to the user's bank account, and transactions made using a debit card are deducted immediately from the account balance.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the functionality of a debit card.
Option 1: 'The transaction created a liability that must be repaid with interest.' This describes a credit card, not a debit card, as debit card transactions do not create liabilities or involve interest.
Option 2: 'She will receive a monthly bill to pay for the jeans later.' This is also characteristic of a credit card, where purchases are billed monthly. Debit card transactions are settled immediately.
Option 3: 'The payment was deducted directly from her bank account at the time of purchase.' This is the correct description of how a debit card works, as funds are withdrawn directly from the linked bank account at the time of the transaction.
