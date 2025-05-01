Which type of accounting primarily provides information to internal users to assist in decision-making and planning actions that can improve business performance?
A
Managerial Accounting
B
Financial Accounting
C
Auditing
D
Tax Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each type of accounting mentioned in the problem: Managerial Accounting, Financial Accounting, Auditing, and Tax Accounting.
Managerial Accounting focuses on providing information to internal users, such as managers, to assist in decision-making, planning, and improving business performance.
Financial Accounting is primarily concerned with providing information to external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, through financial statements.
Auditing involves examining financial records and statements to ensure accuracy and compliance with regulations, often performed by external auditors.
Tax Accounting focuses on preparing and filing tax returns and ensuring compliance with tax laws. Based on the definitions, identify which type of accounting aligns with the goal of assisting internal users in decision-making and planning.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian