Which of the following costs is irrelevant to business decisions?
A
Sunk cost
B
Variable cost
C
Opportunity cost
D
Incremental cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'irrelevant costs' in business decisions. Irrelevant costs are those that do not affect the decision-making process because they remain unchanged regardless of the decision made.
Define 'sunk cost.' A sunk cost is a cost that has already been incurred and cannot be recovered. Since it cannot be changed by any future decision, it is considered irrelevant to business decisions.
Compare sunk costs with other types of costs listed: Variable costs, opportunity costs, and incremental costs. These costs are typically relevant because they can change depending on the decision made.
Recognize that variable costs are costs that vary with production levels, opportunity costs represent the benefits foregone by choosing one option over another, and incremental costs are additional costs incurred when making a decision. All of these are relevant to decision-making.
Conclude that sunk costs are the only costs in the list that are irrelevant to business decisions because they do not influence future outcomes or decisions.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian