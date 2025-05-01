Which of the following is one of the categories of manufacturing inventory?
A
Intangible assets
B
Prepaid expenses
C
Accounts receivable
D
Raw materials
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of manufacturing inventory: Manufacturing inventory refers to the goods and materials that a company holds for the purpose of production and sale. It is typically divided into three categories: raw materials, work-in-progress (WIP), and finished goods.
Review the definition of raw materials: Raw materials are the basic inputs used in the production process to create finished goods. These are unprocessed materials that will be transformed during manufacturing.
Eliminate unrelated options: Intangible assets, prepaid expenses, and accounts receivable are not part of manufacturing inventory. Intangible assets refer to non-physical assets like patents or trademarks, prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for future expenses, and accounts receivable represent money owed to the company by customers.
Identify the correct category: Among the given options, raw materials are the only category that fits within manufacturing inventory. They are essential for the production process.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definitions and elimination of unrelated options, raw materials are correctly identified as one of the categories of manufacturing inventory.
