Which one of the following is an example of systematic risk?
A
A lawsuit filed against a specific corporation
B
A recession affecting the entire economy
C
A company losing a major customer
D
A factory fire at a single manufacturing plant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of systematic risk: Systematic risk refers to the risk that affects the entire market or economy, rather than being specific to a single company or industry. It is also known as market risk and cannot be eliminated through diversification.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different type of risk. Systematic risk impacts the broader economy, while unsystematic risk is specific to individual companies or industries.
Evaluate the first option: 'A lawsuit filed against a specific corporation' is an example of unsystematic risk because it affects only the corporation involved and not the entire market.
Evaluate the second option: 'A recession affecting the entire economy' is an example of systematic risk because it impacts all businesses and industries across the economy, making it a market-wide issue.
Evaluate the remaining options: 'A company losing a major customer' and 'A factory fire at a single manufacturing plant' are examples of unsystematic risk because they are specific to individual companies and do not affect the broader market or economy.
