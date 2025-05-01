Which definition below best describes financial accounting?
A
The process of recording, summarizing, and reporting a company's financial transactions to external users such as investors and regulators.
B
The practice of analyzing and interpreting financial data to assist internal management in decision-making.
C
The preparation of tax returns and planning for future tax obligations.
D
The process of auditing a company's internal controls and compliance with laws and regulations.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of financial accounting. Financial accounting is primarily concerned with recording, summarizing, and reporting a company's financial transactions to external users such as investors, creditors, and regulators.
Step 2: Differentiate financial accounting from other accounting practices. For example, managerial accounting focuses on internal decision-making, tax accounting deals with tax returns and planning, and auditing involves evaluating internal controls and compliance.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. Identify which option aligns with the definition of financial accounting, emphasizing external reporting of financial transactions.
Step 4: Eliminate options that describe other accounting practices, such as managerial accounting, tax accounting, or auditing, as they do not match the definition of financial accounting.
Step 5: Select the option that accurately describes financial accounting as the process of recording, summarizing, and reporting a company's financial transactions to external users.
