All of the following are considered appropriate uses of life insurance for business purposes except:
A
Funding a buy-sell agreement between business partners
B
Providing key person insurance to protect against the loss of a vital employee
C
Recording life insurance premiums as revenue on the income statement
D
Offering group life insurance as an employee benefit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of life insurance in business: Life insurance is often used by businesses to mitigate financial risks associated with the death of key individuals or to provide benefits to employees.
Review the appropriate uses of life insurance for business purposes: These include funding buy-sell agreements, providing key person insurance, and offering group life insurance as an employee benefit.
Analyze the incorrect option: Recording life insurance premiums as revenue on the income statement is not an appropriate use of life insurance. Premiums paid for life insurance are typically treated as an expense, not revenue.
Clarify the accounting treatment: Life insurance premiums are recorded as an expense in the financial statements, and any proceeds from life insurance policies are treated as income only when received, not as regular revenue.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is the option that does not align with proper accounting practices or business uses of life insurance, which is 'Recording life insurance premiums as revenue on the income statement.'
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian