Which of the following is considered an internal user of accounting information?
A
Company management
B
Government agencies
C
Creditors
D
Investors
1
Understand the concept of internal users of accounting information: Internal users are individuals within the organization who use accounting information to make decisions related to the operations and management of the company.
Differentiate between internal and external users: External users include parties like investors, creditors, and government agencies who are outside the organization and use accounting information for purposes such as assessing financial health or compliance.
Identify the role of company management: Company management is responsible for planning, controlling, and decision-making within the organization, which requires access to detailed internal accounting information.
Analyze the options provided: Company management is an internal user because they are part of the organization and use accounting information for operational purposes. The other options (government agencies, creditors, investors) are external users as they are outside the organization.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Company management' based on the definition and role of internal users in accounting.
