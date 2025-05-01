Savings and loan associations are sometimes known as:
A
Thrifts
B
Credit unions
C
Investment banks
D
Commercial banks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept: Savings and loan associations are financial institutions that primarily focus on accepting savings deposits and making mortgage loans. They are often referred to as 'thrifts' because of their emphasis on thriftiness and savings.
Compare the options: Analyze each term provided in the options to determine which one aligns with the characteristics of savings and loan associations.
Option 1 - Thrifts: This term is commonly used to describe savings and loan associations due to their focus on savings and mortgage lending.
Option 2 - Credit unions: These are member-owned financial cooperatives that provide similar services but are distinct from savings and loan associations in structure and purpose.
Option 3 and 4 - Investment banks and Commercial banks: These institutions serve different purposes, such as investment services and broader banking operations, and are not synonymous with savings and loan associations.
