Goods that are partially completed by a manufacturer are classified as:
A
Merchandise inventory
B
Raw materials inventory
C
Finished goods inventory
D
Work in process inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of inventory types in manufacturing: Manufacturers typically categorize inventory into three types—raw materials, work in process, and finished goods.
Raw materials inventory refers to the basic materials that have not yet been used in production. These are the inputs required to create goods.
Work in process inventory includes goods that are partially completed during the manufacturing process but are not yet finished. This is the transitional stage between raw materials and finished goods.
Finished goods inventory consists of products that are fully completed and ready for sale to customers.
Based on the description of partially completed goods, they fall under the category of 'Work in process inventory,' as they are not raw materials nor fully finished products.
