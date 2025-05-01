Which of the following is a primary goal of financial accounting?
A
To ensure compliance with internal company policies
B
To assist management in planning and controlling operations
C
To calculate and report income taxes owed to the government
D
To provide information useful for external decision makers such as investors and creditors
1
Understand the purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, to help them make informed decisions.
Differentiate financial accounting from managerial accounting: Managerial accounting is designed for internal users, such as management, to assist in planning and controlling operations, while financial accounting is for external users.
Eliminate incorrect options: The goal of financial accounting is not to ensure compliance with internal company policies (this is more related to internal controls) or to calculate and report income taxes owed to the government (this is a function of tax accounting).
Focus on the correct purpose: Financial accounting aims to provide standardized and reliable financial information, such as financial statements, to external decision-makers.
Conclude that the primary goal of financial accounting is to provide information useful for external decision makers, such as investors and creditors, as this aligns with its core purpose.
