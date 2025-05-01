What is one reason an investor might consider adding high-grade bond funds to their portfolio?
A
To maximize short-term capital gains
B
To gain exposure to highly volatile assets
C
To avoid earning any interest income
D
To reduce overall portfolio risk through diversification
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of portfolio diversification: Diversification involves spreading investments across different asset classes to reduce overall risk. High-grade bond funds are considered less risky compared to stocks or other volatile assets.
Recognize the characteristics of high-grade bond funds: These funds invest in bonds with high credit ratings, which are less likely to default and typically provide stable interest income.
Analyze the role of high-grade bond funds in a portfolio: Adding these funds can balance the risk associated with more volatile investments, such as stocks, thereby reducing the overall portfolio risk.
Evaluate the incorrect options: High-grade bond funds are not typically used to maximize short-term capital gains or gain exposure to highly volatile assets. They also do not avoid earning interest income; instead, they provide steady interest income.
Conclude why the correct answer is diversification: By including high-grade bond funds, an investor can achieve a more balanced portfolio, reducing risk and ensuring stability, which aligns with the principle of diversification.
