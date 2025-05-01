You invest \$4,000 in equity securities. According to U.S. GAAP, how should this investment generally be reported on the balance sheet at the end of the reporting period?
A
At historical cost, with no adjustments for changes in fair value
B
At lower of cost or market value
C
At fair value, with unrealized gains and losses recognized in net income
D
At amortized cost, with unrealized gains and losses recognized in other comprehensive income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the investment: Equity securities are financial instruments that represent ownership in a company, such as stocks. Under U.S. GAAP, the reporting of equity securities depends on their classification and the intent of the investment.
Review the reporting requirements for equity securities: U.S. GAAP generally requires equity securities to be reported at fair value. This means the value of the securities is adjusted to reflect their current market price at the end of the reporting period.
Consider the treatment of unrealized gains and losses: For equity securities, unrealized gains and losses (changes in fair value that have not yet been realized through a sale) are recognized in net income. This impacts the income statement and not other comprehensive income.
Exclude other reporting methods: Historical cost, lower of cost or market value, and amortized cost are not applicable for equity securities under U.S. GAAP. These methods are used for other types of investments, such as debt securities or inventory.
Summarize the reporting approach: Equity securities are reported at fair value on the balance sheet, with unrealized gains and losses recognized in net income, ensuring compliance with U.S. GAAP standards.
