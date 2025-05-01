Which of the following statements about the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) is correct?
A
The UCC is a set of laws that standardizes commercial transactions across U.S. states.
B
The UCC is a financial statement required by the SEC.
C
The UCC is a set of international accounting standards.
D
The UCC is a federal tax code regulating income tax reporting.
1
Understand the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC): The UCC is a comprehensive set of laws designed to standardize and harmonize commercial transactions across U.S. states. It is not related to financial statements, international accounting standards, or federal tax codes.
Clarify the purpose of the UCC: The UCC primarily governs areas such as sales of goods, negotiable instruments, secured transactions, and other commercial activities. Its goal is to facilitate commerce by providing consistent legal rules.
Eliminate incorrect options: The UCC is not a financial statement required by the SEC, as financial statements are regulated under GAAP or IFRS. It is also not a set of international accounting standards, which are governed by IFRS, nor is it a federal tax code regulating income tax reporting, which falls under the Internal Revenue Code.
Identify the correct statement: The correct description of the UCC is that it is a set of laws standardizing commercial transactions across U.S. states. This aligns with its purpose and scope.
Conclude the analysis: By understanding the UCC's role and eliminating unrelated options, you can confidently select the correct statement about the UCC.
