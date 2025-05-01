Which of the following would be classified as an internal failure cost on a quality cost report?
A
Cost of training employees in quality control
B
Cost of inspecting finished goods
C
Cost of warranty repairs for customers
D
Cost of reworking defective products before shipment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of quality cost categories: Quality costs are typically divided into four categories—prevention costs, appraisal costs, internal failure costs, and external failure costs. Internal failure costs are incurred when defects are detected before the product is shipped to the customer.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different type of cost. For example, training employees in quality control is a prevention cost, inspecting finished goods is an appraisal cost, and warranty repairs for customers are external failure costs.
Focus on the definition of internal failure costs: These costs arise from defects found during the production process but before the product is delivered to the customer. Examples include reworking defective products, scrap, and downtime caused by defects.
Identify the correct classification: Among the options, 'Cost of reworking defective products before shipment' fits the definition of internal failure costs because it involves addressing defects before the product reaches the customer.
Conclude the reasoning: The other options do not fit the internal failure cost category. Training employees is a prevention cost, inspecting finished goods is an appraisal cost, and warranty repairs are external failure costs. Therefore, the correct classification is 'Cost of reworking defective products before shipment.'
