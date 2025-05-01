Which two functions are considered primary activities in financial accounting?
A
Recording and reporting financial transactions
B
Budgeting and forecasting
C
Auditing and tax planning
D
Cost allocation and inventory management
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary purpose of financial accounting, which is to provide accurate and reliable financial information to stakeholders.
Identify the core activities in financial accounting that directly support this purpose. These activities typically involve handling financial data and ensuring its proper presentation.
Recognize that recording financial transactions is a fundamental activity in financial accounting, as it ensures all financial events are documented systematically.
Understand that reporting financial transactions is another primary activity, as it involves preparing financial statements and other reports to communicate the financial position and performance of an entity.
Eliminate options that are more related to managerial accounting or specialized fields, such as budgeting, forecasting, auditing, tax planning, cost allocation, and inventory management, as these are not considered primary activities in financial accounting.
