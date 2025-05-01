Which of the following is unlikely to have a high capital intensity ratio?
A
An automobile manufacturing plant
B
A utility company
C
A commercial airline
D
A software development company
1
Understand the concept of the capital intensity ratio: The capital intensity ratio measures the amount of fixed assets required to generate a dollar of revenue. It is calculated as Fixed Assets / Revenue. Businesses with high capital intensity ratios typically require significant investment in fixed assets to operate.
Analyze the nature of each business: Consider the type of assets and operations involved in each business. For example, automobile manufacturing plants, utility companies, and commercial airlines are capital-intensive industries because they require substantial investment in machinery, equipment, or infrastructure.
Evaluate the software development company: Software development companies primarily rely on intellectual capital (e.g., skilled labor, software tools) rather than physical fixed assets. This means they are less likely to have a high capital intensity ratio compared to the other industries listed.
Compare the industries: Contrast the fixed asset requirements of the software development company with the other industries. The software development company is unlikely to have a high capital intensity ratio because its operations do not depend heavily on physical fixed assets.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the software development company is the correct answer because it operates in a low capital intensity environment, unlike the other options that are capital-intensive industries.
