Which of the following is an example of managerial accounting?
A
Filing annual tax returns with the IRS
B
Publishing financial statements for external investors
C
Preparing a budget report for internal use by company management
D
Auditing a company's financial records for regulatory compliance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the distinction between managerial accounting and financial accounting. Managerial accounting focuses on providing information for internal decision-making, while financial accounting is aimed at external stakeholders like investors and regulators.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem. Filing annual tax returns with the IRS and auditing financial records for regulatory compliance are tasks related to external reporting and compliance, which fall under financial accounting.
Step 3: Consider the option of publishing financial statements for external investors. This is also a financial accounting activity because it involves external stakeholders.
Step 4: Evaluate the option of preparing a budget report for internal use by company management. This is a clear example of managerial accounting, as it involves internal decision-making and planning.
Step 5: Conclude that managerial accounting is characterized by activities like preparing budgets, forecasts, and performance reports for internal use, which help management make informed decisions.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian