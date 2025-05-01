Which of the following is NOT a typical budgeting approach used by companies?
A
Flexible budgeting
B
Historical cost budgeting
C
Incremental budgeting
D
Zero-based budgeting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of budgeting approaches: Budgeting approaches are methods used by companies to plan and allocate resources effectively. Common approaches include flexible budgeting, incremental budgeting, and zero-based budgeting.
Define flexible budgeting: Flexible budgeting adjusts budgeted amounts based on actual activity levels or changes in business conditions. It is dynamic and adapts to fluctuations in operations.
Define incremental budgeting: Incremental budgeting involves using the previous period's budget as a base and making adjustments for the current period, such as adding or subtracting amounts based on expected changes.
Define zero-based budgeting: Zero-based budgeting starts from scratch, requiring all expenses to be justified for each new period, rather than basing the budget on historical figures.
Clarify historical cost budgeting: Historical cost budgeting is not a typical budgeting approach. It refers to using past costs as a basis for decision-making, but it is not recognized as a formal budgeting method like the others listed.
