Why might variable expenses change over the course of a year?
A
Because variable expenses are fixed and do not depend on production or sales volume.
B
Because variable expenses fluctuate in direct proportion to changes in business activity or production levels.
C
Because variable expenses are only affected by changes in tax rates.
D
Because variable expenses are determined solely by annual budgets and remain constant.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of variable expenses: Variable expenses are costs that change in proportion to business activity or production levels. Examples include raw materials, direct labor, and sales commissions.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the definition of variable expenses.
Option 1 states that variable expenses are fixed and do not depend on production or sales volume. This contradicts the definition of variable expenses, as they are not fixed but fluctuate with activity levels.
Option 3 claims that variable expenses are only affected by changes in tax rates. This is incorrect because tax rates do not directly influence variable expenses; they are driven by production or sales activity.
Option 4 suggests that variable expenses are determined solely by annual budgets and remain constant. This is incorrect because variable expenses are not constant; they change with business activity. The correct answer is Option 2, which states that variable expenses fluctuate in direct proportion to changes in business activity or production levels.
