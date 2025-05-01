Dave owns a soda and cookie shop by himself and is personally liable for all the business's debts. Which type of business organization does Dave most likely have?
A
Partnership
B
Corporation
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Limited liability company (LLC)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of each type of business organization mentioned in the problem. A partnership involves two or more individuals sharing ownership and liability. A corporation is a separate legal entity that limits personal liability for its owners. A sole proprietorship is owned by one individual who is personally liable for all debts. An LLC provides limited liability protection to its owners.
Step 2: Analyze the details provided in the problem. Dave owns the shop by himself, which means he is the sole owner. Additionally, he is personally liable for all the business's debts, which is a key characteristic of a sole proprietorship.
Step 3: Compare the characteristics of a sole proprietorship with the information given. Since Dave is the sole owner and personally liable, this aligns with the definition of a sole proprietorship.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options. A partnership requires multiple owners, which is not the case here. A corporation and an LLC both provide limited liability protection, which contradicts the fact that Dave is personally liable for the debts.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct type of business organization for Dave is a sole proprietorship based on the information provided and the characteristics of the business types.
