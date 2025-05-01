Which of the following is the main advantage of a sole proprietorship?
A
Double taxation of profits
B
Ability to raise large amounts of capital easily
C
Ease of start up
D
Limited liability for the owner
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest and most common form of business structure.
Analyze the characteristics of a sole proprietorship: Key features include ease of startup, full control by the owner, and direct taxation of profits (no double taxation). However, it also comes with unlimited liability for the owner.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Double taxation of profits is incorrect because sole proprietorships are taxed directly on the owner's personal income tax return, avoiding double taxation. Ability to raise large amounts of capital easily is incorrect because sole proprietorships often face challenges in raising capital due to limited resources and lack of access to equity markets.
Focus on the correct answer: Ease of startup is a primary advantage of sole proprietorships. They require minimal legal formalities and are straightforward to establish compared to other business structures.
Clarify the incorrect option of limited liability: Sole proprietorships do not offer limited liability; the owner is personally responsible for all debts and obligations of the business, which is a disadvantage rather than an advantage.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian