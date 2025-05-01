Which of the following is true of business rules in the context of business organization?
A
Business rules are optional guidelines that do not affect decision-making.
B
Business rules are only concerned with tax regulations.
C
Business rules define the policies and procedures that govern the operations of an organization.
D
Business rules are only relevant for non-profit organizations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business rules: Business rules are formal guidelines that define the policies, procedures, and constraints within which an organization operates. They are essential for ensuring consistency and compliance in decision-making processes.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Carefully read each statement and evaluate whether it aligns with the definition and purpose of business rules.
Option 1: 'Business rules are optional guidelines that do not affect decision-making.' This is incorrect because business rules are not optional; they are critical for guiding organizational operations and decision-making.
Option 2: 'Business rules are only concerned with tax regulations.' This is incorrect because business rules encompass a wide range of organizational policies, not just tax regulations.
Option 3: 'Business rules define the policies and procedures that govern the operations of an organization.' This is correct because it accurately describes the role of business rules in an organization.
