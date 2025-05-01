Which of the following is NOT one of the five primary business functions that Human Resources (HR) typically works closely with in a business organization?
A
Production/Operations
B
Finance
C
Marketing
D
Legal Compliance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Human Resources (HR) collaborates with various business functions to ensure smooth operations within an organization. The question asks which function HR does NOT typically work closely with.
Identify the five primary business functions HR typically collaborates with. These include Production/Operations, Finance, Marketing, and others such as Administration and Strategy.
Analyze the options provided: Production/Operations, Finance, Marketing, and Legal Compliance. Determine which of these is not typically considered one of the primary business functions HR works closely with.
Recognize that Legal Compliance, while important, is not categorized as one of the five primary business functions. Instead, it is a specialized area that ensures adherence to laws and regulations.
Conclude that the correct answer is Legal Compliance, as it is not one of the five primary business functions HR typically collaborates with in a business organization.
