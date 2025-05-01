As students think about a career in the business world today, which of the following forms of business organization offers owners limited liability protection?
A
General partnership
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Corporation
D
Partnership
Understand the concept of limited liability: Limited liability means that the owners (shareholders) of a business are not personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the business beyond their investment in the company.
Review the characteristics of each business organization type: Sole proprietorships and general partnerships do not offer limited liability protection. In these forms, owners are personally liable for the debts of the business.
Recognize that corporations are distinct legal entities: A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners (shareholders). This separation provides limited liability protection, meaning shareholders are only liable up to the amount they have invested in the corporation.
Understand why partnerships are not the correct answer: While partnerships can have variations like limited partnerships (LPs) or limited liability partnerships (LLPs), a general partnership does not provide limited liability protection to its partners.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Corporation': Among the options provided, only a corporation offers owners limited liability protection, making it the correct choice.
