Which statement is true about creating a sole proprietorship?
A
A sole proprietorship is the easiest and least expensive form of business to establish.
B
A sole proprietorship requires filing articles of incorporation with the state.
C
A sole proprietorship provides limited liability protection to its owner.
D
A sole proprietorship must have at least two owners.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a type of business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest and most common form of business structure.
Evaluate the first statement: 'A sole proprietorship is the easiest and least expensive form of business to establish.' This is true because it does not require complex legal filings or formalities to start.
Analyze the second statement: 'A sole proprietorship requires filing articles of incorporation with the state.' This is false because articles of incorporation are required for corporations, not sole proprietorships.
Examine the third statement: 'A sole proprietorship provides limited liability protection to its owner.' This is false because the owner of a sole proprietorship has unlimited personal liability for the debts and obligations of the business.
Review the fourth statement: 'A sole proprietorship must have at least two owners.' This is false because a sole proprietorship is owned and operated by a single individual.
